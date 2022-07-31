Leading SA: Nelson Wolff reflects on over 20 years of serving as county judge

www.ksat.com
Todd Richardson
2d ago
What a joke woke judge ! Hope you will be leaving soon and take that mayor with you ! Well bye !
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program. Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements. Applications can be...
KSAT 12
City Council sponsors summer blood drives as need for blood increases
SAN ANTONIO – City Council has announced that it is sponsoring a “Summer District Challenge” in response to a lack of blood donations in the San Antonio area. The blood drives will take place beginning Thursday, Aug. 4 and go until Friday, Aug. 12. A press release...
KSAT 12
City council passes resolution supporting abortion access
San Antonio – San Antonio City Council members approved a resolution supporting abortion access in a 9-2 vote at the end of Tuesday’s emotionally-charged special meeting. San Antonio’s resolution does not legalize or decriminalize abortion in San Antonio. However, it does make a policy recommendation against spending city money -- outside of what is “clearly required” by state and federal law -- to catalog, collect or share with other government agencies information on instances of abortion strictly to pursue criminal investigations.
tpr.org
More Texas cities are considering resolutions in support of abortion rights — including San Antonio
As a growing number of city governments in Texas consider resolutions in support of reproductive rights, local leaders are stressing their actions won’t skirt state law. But abortion-rights supporters insist city resolutions go beyond symbolism and are necessary to reinstall a sense of security within Texas communities. The San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
BCSO investigating threatening letters sent to Barrientes Vela ahead of public corruption trial
SAN ANTONIO – Indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has repeatedly been targeted with death threats ahead of her upcoming public corruption trial, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. An attorney for the former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable provided evidence to Judge Velia...
KSAT 12
How can a gun be removed from someone deemed to be a threat? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It seems to happen after every mass shooting -- the shooter’s past or behavior is identified as a missed red flag. Some Texas lawmakers who oppose red flag laws have argued that we already have laws that can force someone to give up their guns, so why do we need more, and is that accurate?
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
KSAT 12
School safety: San Antonio’s biggest school districts answer questions about keeping kids safe
SAN ANTONIO – Who will my teachers be? Will I have friends in my class? What should I wear on the first day of school?. Those are the same questions that students have been asking for decades. Unfortunately, due to recent circumstances, questions that students and parents are asking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
mycanyonlake.com
Budget, Tax Rates and Motion to Ban All Outdoor Burning in Unincorporated Areas Top Commissioners’ Thursday Agenda.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause will present his 2023 budget to Commissioners Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the historic county courthouse, 100 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels. Commissioners also will discuss and consider the proposed 2023 tax rate and set dates for public hearings, and consider a motion to...
San Antonio Current
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable
How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: Attorney shares Robb Elementary principal’s side of the story
SAN ANTONIO — This article has been updated to include a clarification of a misstatement made by a quoted source. The principal of Robb Elementary School, Mandy Gutierrez, has been reinstated. She’s sharing her side of the story for the first time through her attorney in an exclusive interview...
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD outlines safety changes ahead of new school year
SCHERTZ, Texas - With just a few weeks before school is back in session, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District officials sent a letter to parents to talk about school safety. This letter comes just 10 weeks after the Uvalde mass shooting where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Rising housing costs out of reach for people transitioning from homelessness
SAN ANTONIO - – Sky-high housing costs affect us all, but they’re hitting people experiencing homelessness especially hard. SAMMinistries helped Anthony Wolfe move into a shelter downtown that used to be a hotel and was converted about a year ago. “I actually lived on the streets, under bridges,...
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
KSAT 12
Small businesses in San Antonio impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for grants up to $35,000
SAN ANTONIO – Small business owners in San Antonio that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a grant through the city. The city on Monday announced that the new City of San Antonio COVID Impact Grants Program is open for applications. The application period ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Comments / 3