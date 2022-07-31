Police: Driver went through parade barrier, hitting two Boston police officers in JP

Two Boston Police officers were injured after being hit by car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Police have arrested a man they say drove through a barrier at the edge of the Puerto Rican Parade route and struck two Boston police officers.

Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The officers were hit around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Police say Haygood ignored the officers’ commands to find another route and drove through the barrier, striking them.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“This incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while striving to protect the communities we serve,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “I’m grateful the officers injuries are non-life threatening and that they will be able to return to their families tonight.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called the incident “too close of a call.”

“I’m wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful that they and all our officers were present with us in the community keeping residents safe during today’s festivities,” Wu said in a statement.

