ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ex-Putin adviser Chubais reported to be in European hospital

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ru5FR_0gzicDXL00
Russia Putin Adviser FILE - Rosnano Chairman Anatoly Chubais, center, attends the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin's Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital for a neurological disorder, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (Grigory Sysoyev)

Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital on Sunday for a neurological disorder.

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said on Telegram that she had spoken with his wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say which clinic he was in.

Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Sobchak said Chubais’ condition was “unstable,” but she quoted him as saying it was “moderate, stable.”

Although Chubais did not state his reason for resigning in March, it was presumed to be because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

His was the highest-level of a series of official resignations. Chubais had most recently been Putin’s envoy to international organizations on sustainable development. He is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw privatization efforts under Boris Yeltsin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Ksenia Sobchak
Person
Anatoly Chubais
Fox News

Putin warns US for punishing Russia

Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European#Russian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
EUROPE
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States is joining Britain and the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires with close ties to the president. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions Tuesday, with separate sanctions announced by...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin visits Iran in rare international trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish and Iranian leaders in Tehran on Tuesday - only his second foreign trip since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February. Unblocking Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea was high on the agenda - Mr Putin said progress had been made. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alina Kabaeva: Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion

Former Olympic gymnast and Russian president Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva was hit by a fresh bout of sanctions by the US amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.The US treasury department in a statement said it has frozen the visa of Ms Kabaeva and imposed other property restrictions.The department said she heads the National Media Group, a pro-Moscow media organisation that promotes Russia’s months-long invasion of Ukraine.Although it has been claimed that the 39-year-old former Russian Vogue cover model and two-time Olympic medalist is in a romantic relationship with the Russian president, Mr Putin has never publically acknowledged their...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy