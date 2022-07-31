Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO