Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

news3lv.com
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect caught months after attempted murder, police say
A Las Vegas man suspected in a stabbing from last year was stopped and photographed weeks later and then arrested more than nine months after the alleged attempted murder, documents said.
Police investigate death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
KDWN
Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
mmanews.com
Couple Claims Sonnen Got ‘Celebrity Treatment’ After Alleged Assault
The couple who were allegedly attacked by Chael Sonnen have sued the former UFC star, as well as accused the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of a number of failures following the incident. Last December, police were called to the Luxor Hotel and...
Family searching for men responsible for the deaths of man, women
Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Woman convicted of murder claims she was sex-trafficked, brainwashed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman convicted of murder is asking for her conviction to be thrown out. Alisha Burns has filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court. Burns claims she committed the murder while she was a sex trafficking victim. In an interview with the 8 News Now...
8newsnow.com
LVMPD’s RAID team makes 100+ arrests since starting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year. According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded. Police say most...
8newsnow.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged arson at Nellis AFB housing complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A teenage girl was taken into custody for suspected arson after four houses at Nellis Air Force Base were set on fire, officials said. On July 30, Nellis fire and security personnel responded to the fires in the early morning hours at Nellis Landings, police said. The fires were quickly extinguished and no serious damage was reported.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle report in Las Vegas becomes homicide investigation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A report of a suspicious vehicle is now being investigated by homicide detectives, according to police. Police said they received reports of a suspicious vehicle at 4994 East Cartier Avenue just before noon on Sunday. Officers found a man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
8newsnow.com
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
8newsnow.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
Las Vegas student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges after second evaluation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonathan Martinez Garcia has been found competent following an independent mental health evaluation that was requested by his defense attorney. This is the second evaluation that Garcia underwent, the first being in May, after which his attorney requested a second. Garcia was accused of attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School […]
dogheirs.com
Man Arrested After Leaving Husky Puppy Locked In Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut
It’s a miracle that a 3-month-old husky puppy is alive. The puppy was discovered inside a hot vehicle with his mouth taped shut while the outside temperature in Las Vegas was a sweltering 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius). Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call from hotel security...
