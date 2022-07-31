ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

By The Associated Press
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kolotv.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate death in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#University Medical Center#The Associated Press
8newsnow.com

LVMPD’s RAID team makes 100+ arrests since starting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year. According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded. Police say most...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

13-year-old arrested for alleged arson at Nellis AFB housing complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A teenage girl was taken into custody for suspected arson after four houses at Nellis Air Force Base were set on fire, officials said. On July 30, Nellis fire and security personnel responded to the fires in the early morning hours at Nellis Landings, police said. The fires were quickly extinguished and no serious damage was reported.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges after second evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonathan Martinez Garcia has been found competent following an independent mental health evaluation that was requested by his defense attorney. This is the second evaluation that Garcia underwent, the first being in May, after which his attorney requested a second. Garcia was accused of attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy