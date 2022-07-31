www.fox26houston.com
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
Houston Press
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Score a $10 Sando at Dish Society
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Houston Hot Chicken, buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in Houston hot sauce, drizzled with local honey and topped with pickled onions and dill ranch slaw on a pretzel bun.
theleadernews.com
Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night
This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
MySanAntonio
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Entertaining Townhouse Hits the Market With a $2.09 Million Asking Price — A Rare Mix of River Oaks Cred and Montrose Appeal
The floating staircase at 2028 Park Street, a sophisticated townhouse in Houston. (Photo by Josh Gremillion) We are in love with a smashing townhouse nestled between River Oaks and Montrose. Never mind that it enjoys the coveted 77019 zip code. The contemporary dwelling at 2028 Park Street, measuring in at 4,132 square feet, hits all the right buttons for sophisticated living.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
papercitymag.com
Iconic Houston Restaurant Closing to Make Way For New Montrose Development — Nino’s Bows Out After 45 Years as the Vincent Mandola Era Wraps Up
Nino's is shuttering after decades of serving the Mandola's Italian food in Houston. The end of a Houston restaurant era is nearly here. After dinner service this Friday, August 5th, The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group will shutter all its restaurant doors after serving the last Italian meals at Nino’s, Vincent’s and Grappino di Nino. For 45 years, the late charismatic owner Vincent Mandola, known as “Bubba” to his friends and family, was a force in Italian dining in this city and was known as much for his hospitable service as for his Southern Italian-inspired food.
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Revival Market closes, makes way for Louisiana-inspired cafe
Get a taste of Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar's premium coffee program before the restaurant opens.
fox26houston.com
Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National Night Out in Houston's Second Ward
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As crime rises in Harris County over the last year, local officers are doing what they can to create better relationships with residents in their communities. Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino’s Office held its annual National Night Out in the Second Ward. In addition to the...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
papercitymag.com
From Kevin Hart to White Linen Night in The Heights — The Best Things to Do in Houston in August Keep It Hot
Kevin Hart is headed to Houston for two big nights of standup. Summer is speeding towards an end and your schedule is liable to get packed again soon. Whether you’re a football fanatic, a business guru or social swan, things are about to get busy. Your free nights may be dwindling. But never worry, there are plenty of things happening in Houston in August that will make it easy to close this summer with a fun flourish.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
cw39.com
How to be the most interesting person at a party according to experts
HOUSTON (CW39) Want people to find you fascinating? It’s easier than you think. And it doesn’t require climbing Mount Everest, bullfighting in Spain, or learning about wine or soccer. According to a business leadership expert named Marcel Schwantes, the secret to having people find you fascinating is ....
Fort Bend Star
Sara’s Burgers emblematic of what makes Fort Bend County special
Sara’s Burgers & Gyros is at once one of the county’s hidden gems and also perfectly emblematic of what makes the Fort Bend County food scene so special. Perhaps my lack of internet sleuthing skills are to blame, but it took me awhile before stumbling across the Sugar Land halal restaurant. On lists of the best restaurants in county cities, I didn’t see this listed anywhere.
