www.klamathfallsnews.org
Related
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
krcrtv.com
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
KDRV
Siskiyou Golden Fair cancelled due to McKinney Fire emergency
YREKA, Ca. - The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair has been cancelled because of the state of emergency related to the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. This is the second time in three years the fair has been cancelled due to a state of emergency. "We have all suffered through...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
thetrek.co
60 PCT Hikers Evacuated from Trail As McKinney Fire Burns Near CA-OR Border
According to Jackson County, Oregon’s Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), some 60 hikers were evacuated from the Pacific Crest Trail yesterday as the 52,000-acre McKinney Fire prompted evacuations and road closures in the area. Search and Rescue personnel from the Sheriff’s Office met hikers where the trail crosses Road Junction 1055 and directed them to Seattle Bar at Applegate Lake, where personnel from Ridge Valley Transportation District transported them via bus to Medford or Ashland at the hikers’ request. “The rescue team consisted of one JCSO deputy, three SAR volunteers, and four RVTD personnel,” according to a JCSO press release.
McKinney fire continues to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The McKinney fire in Siskiyou County remains active and is threatening structures. As of Sunday morning the fire has burned 51,468 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire Siskiyou. The fire is located along Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, southwest of Klamath River. Heavy smoke is reported and mandatory The post McKinney fire continues to grow appeared first on KION546.
Mount Shasta Herald
Live updates: McKinney Fire prompts evacuation in Yreka; blaze now exceeds 50,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are battling the McKinney Fire near Yreka and several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northwest of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under evacuation orders Sunday evening.
Air advisory remains in effect for Klamath and Jackson counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 5, for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, Calif. ** Información en español.**. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last...
Klamath Falls News
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls
Hose lays and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County. Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire. The task force includes 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Comments / 0