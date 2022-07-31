ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

MJBL week kicks off Wednesday with 31st Annual Inner City Classic

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago
NBC12

Henrico Police host Annual National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out for law enforcement, and over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating. “It’s important to get out of our cars and interact with the community, and just show that we care about the community,” Lieutenant of Henrico Police Division’s Community Policing Unit James Powers said.“It’s the neighborhood getting together, talking with each other’s neighbors, and then meeting with police officers and talking about their concerns and issues they have in the community, and also just having conversations not related to crime or quality of life issues. Breaking it down and realizing police are just like everybody else.”
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia

Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
NBC12

Heart & Soul Brewfest sees big turn out for 5th annual celebration Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Heart & Soul Brewfest at City Stadium saw a huge turnout at their 5th annual celebration on Saturday. Heart & Soul is known to be Richmond’s only festival highlighting Soul & African Cuisine, Urban Art, Hip Hop & Soul Music, along with RVA’s Craft Beer Community.
NBC12

Hundreds head to Bensley Park for National Night Out

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds headed to Bensley Park Tuesday night for free food, entertainment, and to continue to build a relationship with law enforcement for National Night Out. “Tonight, we’re celebrating police and community partnerships. I mean, really, National Night Out is a way for all your neighbors...
NBC12

Chesterfield school leaders unveil Virginia's first recovery academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders gathered at the Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road to unveil a new recovery academy designed to help students recovering from substance use disorders. The first-of-its-kind recovery academy is a year-round program serving high school students in 15 school divisions across central...
Greenwood Christian Academy In James City Looking To Expand

JAMES CITY-Greenwood Christian Academy, a private school and day care center located within the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center in James City County, has plans for expansion. A proposal on the expansion will be heard on Wednesday, August 3 during the next James City County Planning Commission meeting. Want to read...
Henrico Citizen

I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic

Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
