MJBL week kicks off Wednesday with 31st Annual Inner City Classic

Registration is now open for August’s Learn to Swim lessons in Richmond
For children and adults alike looking to strengthen their swimming skills, registration for August Learn to Swim lessons is now open.
Chesterfield All-Star Softball team making second trip to Little League World Series
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Big sports news is coming out of Chesterfield County as some of the youngest athletes will soon be in the national spotlight. The Chesterfield All-Stars Softball team, mainly consisting of 13-year-olds, is heading to the 2022 Little League World Series for the second year in a row.
Richmond community, police come together for National Night Out
For kids across the City of Richmond, National Night Out makes an impression year after year. Richmond Police pair with groups to host block parties around the city.
Kismet Modern Indian to open in Scott’s Addition, award-winning restauranteur eyes Richmond expansion
The owner of two popular Indian restaurants in Washington, D.C., is preparing to open a third location in Richmond this fall.
Henrico Police host Annual National Night Out
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out for law enforcement, and over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating. “It’s important to get out of our cars and interact with the community, and just show that we care about the community,” Lieutenant of Henrico Police Division’s Community Policing Unit James Powers said.“It’s the neighborhood getting together, talking with each other’s neighbors, and then meeting with police officers and talking about their concerns and issues they have in the community, and also just having conversations not related to crime or quality of life issues. Breaking it down and realizing police are just like everybody else.”
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Heart & Soul Brewfest sees big turn out for 5th annual celebration Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Heart & Soul Brewfest at City Stadium saw a huge turnout at their 5th annual celebration on Saturday. Heart & Soul is known to be Richmond’s only festival highlighting Soul & African Cuisine, Urban Art, Hip Hop & Soul Music, along with RVA’s Craft Beer Community.
Henrico County Public Schools get ready for back to school with kick-off event
Henrico County Public Schools is getting a head start on celebrating the new school year, with a kick-off event on August 19.
Hundreds head to Bensley Park for National Night Out
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds headed to Bensley Park Tuesday night for free food, entertainment, and to continue to build a relationship with law enforcement for National Night Out. “Tonight, we’re celebrating police and community partnerships. I mean, really, National Night Out is a way for all your neighbors...
Chesterfield school leaders unveil Virginia’s first recovery academy
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders gathered at the Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road to unveil a new recovery academy designed to help students recovering from substance use disorders. The first-of-its-kind recovery academy is a year-round program serving high school students in 15 school divisions across central...
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
Surprising a Petersburg athletic director who helps kids continue their studies
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Sean Robertson surprised the man who is making college possible for so many students.
Restaurant in the works for Swift Creek Reservoir
“Clover Hill is not the restaurant capital of Chesterfield County. But with this project, we’re getting closer,” said Clover Hill district supervisor Chris Winslow at last week’s meeting.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Greenwood Christian Academy In James City Looking To Expand
JAMES CITY-Greenwood Christian Academy, a private school and day care center located within the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center in James City County, has plans for expansion. A proposal on the expansion will be heard on Wednesday, August 3 during the next James City County Planning Commission meeting. Want to read...
I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic
Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
Virginia ABC wants to fight alcohol abuse, to offer thousands in grants
Virginia ABC, the agency -- and liquor store chain -- in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse
PHOTOS: Cat Fanciers’ Association hosts Richmond cat show
The Richmond Cat Show has arrived and some guests are finding it to be the purrfect way to spend their Saturday.
Mega Millions ticket proceeds in Virginia generate $30.2 million for public education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although the $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot was claimed in Illinois, the excitement is still being felt here in Virginia. From the 29 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Million tickets across the state generated an estimated $30.2 million.
