‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
fox26houston.com
Houston teen vanishes while wearing ankle monitor, family believes he's no longer alive
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is dedicated to shining a light on the thousands of people who go missing from the greater Houston area. We spoke with a mother desperately seeking closure after her 19-year-old son vanished while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. "He gave me a hug, he said mom...
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
'You never know when a bullet's gonna pass by': Summertime shootings cause fear along Cullen Road
After living in the area for about 15 years, the victim's brother said he's angry by the violence that has now impacted his family.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
IN THIS ARTICLE
tornadopix.com
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Houston teen surprised with new prosthetic leg at mobility clinic
HOUSTON — More than 20 people with lower limb loss and limb difference showed up at a mobility clinic at Rice University over the weekend. The clinic was intended to help enhance their physical conditioning while having fun. There was a special surprise for one of the participants --...
fox26houston.com
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly $12M In Stolen Catalytic Converters Found At 7 Texas Homes
On the list of crimes normal citizens would like to be get rid of, catalytic converter theft is very high. What wasn't really on the radar of civilians or police a few short years ago is now a major hot-button issue that dealers can't keep up with and is now even worse after this latest bust by Houston law enforcement. A total of 477 stolen catalytic converters and over 2,800 O2 sensors were cut off cars and trucks parked within a hundred-mile radius of Houston, TX.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
fox26houston.com
Man claims to have sold dozens of 'ghost guns' at Houston gun buyback event
HOUSTON - Houston leaders say they will no longer accept 3D-printed firearms, also known as ghost guns, at future gun buyback events after one man allegedly exchanged dozens of them over the weekend. "We’re going to exclude those next time around," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This is a program designed...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer, also president of little league group, accused of misappropriation of funds
HOUSTON - According to the lawsuit, HPD Officer Maria Butron has been president of Heights-Norhill Little League for nearly five years. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Butron and her husband from touching money belonging to the little league. In the lawsuit, Butron is accused of failing...
German Shepherd stolen from Baytown home found 4.5 years later and more than 600 miles away
Eyewitness News reported back in 2018 about a German Shepherd named Sheba, who was one of several dogs being taken throughout Baytown.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Texas Man Arrested For Harvesting Queen Conch In Florida
A 51-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel Five Bridge. According to deputies, Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the Sheriff’s Office approached, he threw his shirt
Comments / 4