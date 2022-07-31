ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Snoring#Dispatcher#Hec
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston teen surprised with new prosthetic leg at mobility clinic

HOUSTON — More than 20 people with lower limb loss and limb difference showed up at a mobility clinic at Rice University over the weekend. The clinic was intended to help enhance their physical conditioning while having fun. There was a special surprise for one of the participants --...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CarBuzz.com

Nearly $12M In Stolen Catalytic Converters Found At 7 Texas Homes

On the list of crimes normal citizens would like to be get rid of, catalytic converter theft is very high. What wasn't really on the radar of civilians or police a few short years ago is now a major hot-button issue that dealers can't keep up with and is now even worse after this latest bust by Houston law enforcement. A total of 477 stolen catalytic converters and over 2,800 O2 sensors were cut off cars and trucks parked within a hundred-mile radius of Houston, TX.
Kait 8

Man killed in fiery crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
fox26houston.com

Man claims to have sold dozens of 'ghost guns' at Houston gun buyback event

HOUSTON - Houston leaders say they will no longer accept 3D-printed firearms, also known as ghost guns, at future gun buyback events after one man allegedly exchanged dozens of them over the weekend. "We’re going to exclude those next time around," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This is a program designed...
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy