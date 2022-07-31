Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

www.wsmv.com
Jeremy Dawson
2d ago
it's not global warming that caused this. theres so much construction and chopping down trees and making parking lots. these little creeks and streams can hold all the water in a regular rain much less a 2 day storm.
Reply(2)
7
Patricia Ensey
3d ago
President Biden is sending Federal Aid . That is really very bad there, most of those people are already very poor . Also Australia has been getting massive floods .
Reply
5
The Eliminator gjfyfug
2d ago
thanks to you all that helped you are heros !!! I wasn't there but I'm sure I speak for everyone there when I say thank you. You're all very special people to put your own selves on the line to help strangers.
Reply
4
Comments / 6