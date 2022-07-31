ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kwtx.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox44news.com

Man charged with putting camera in church restroom

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
BELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kopperl, TX
Bosque County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Bosque County, TX
CBS DFW

2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way. 
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Marijuana#County Jail#Methamphetamine#Bosque County Sheriff
KWTX

North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX
CBS DFW

Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses.  Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist shot and injured by another driver on SH 199 in Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist was shot and injured in Azle on Sunday by another motorist in a possible road rage incident.Azle police said that officers and the Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of eastbound Hwy 199 East in response to a major accidents with shots fired.When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Fire and EMS personnel began providing first aid, and the he was taken by Careflight to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he remains. His condition was not immediately known.The victim was riding a motorcycle and was was shot by another motorist, and police are still collecting evidence. No suspects have been publicly named.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221. 
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway

AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
AZLE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Four arrested in theft investigation

EASTLAND COUNTY (July 29, 2022) — Erath County Sheriff’s Department has made four arrests in connection to numerous burglaries and identity theft cases in the county today. According to ECSO Captain Ben Moore, “The Erath County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team, along with the Ranger Police Department...
RANGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy