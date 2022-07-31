Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

www.kwtx.com
fox44news.com
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
KWTX
Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County man has been charged in connection with an undercover operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. MCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit had...
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
Burleson police searching for missing juvenile
Burleson police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 10 a.m. Police said Mary Lauren Rogers was last seen in the area of Schumacher Drive.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
A 32-year-old old man from Fort Worth admitted to intentionally setting several grass fires in last few days, arrested and charged
Fort Worth, Texas – In the last two weeks, Fort Worth officials responded to about two dozen grass fires in the area. Although none of these fires resulted in deaths, injuries or damaged properties, in some cases, the flames came dangerously close to homes and people. The increasing number...
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle has now been identified
he motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle over the weekend has now been identified as an Azle man named Brian Turner. Azle police report that Turner was riding on Highway 199 on Sunday when he was shot
KWTX
North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
fox44news.com
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway
AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
theflashtoday.com
Four arrested in theft investigation
EASTLAND COUNTY (July 29, 2022) — Erath County Sheriff’s Department has made four arrests in connection to numerous burglaries and identity theft cases in the county today. According to ECSO Captain Ben Moore, “The Erath County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team, along with the Ranger Police Department...
