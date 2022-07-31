ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek' actor, dead at 89

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
www.nbcnews.com

bob smith
2d ago

She was getting ready to quit Star Trek but happened to meet Martin Luther King Jr who was a massive fan. He told her in no way could she quit because she was the one black actress on TV that people saw who wasn't a maid. She had a regular job like everyone else on the deck of the Enterprise. Little could she have dreamed it would become a lifelong source of inspiration and money making for her. LIVE LONG AND PROSPER NICHELLE 🖖 RIP

Pale Rider
2d ago

Absolutely beautiful lady!God bless you and keep you!! What a blessing in our lives. We love you here at our house!! We watch the reruns every night on Paramount plus!!

R. C
2d ago

Wow??????? . That's a good RUN 89. Good for her. I hope she had good times in her life 🙏🙏🙏😖😖. I remember watching her. RIP. ❤️❤️

