Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek' actor, dead at 89

She was getting ready to quit Star Trek but happened to meet Martin Luther King Jr who was a massive fan. He told her in no way could she quit because she was the one black actress on TV that people saw who wasn't a maid. She had a regular job like everyone else on the deck of the Enterprise. Little could she have dreamed it would become a lifelong source of inspiration and money making for her. LIVE LONG AND PROSPER NICHELLE 🖖 RIP
Absolutely beautiful lady!God bless you and keep you!! What a blessing in our lives. We love you here at our house!! We watch the reruns every night on Paramount plus!!
Wow??????? . That's a good RUN 89. Good for her. I hope she had good times in her life 🙏🙏🙏😖😖. I remember watching her. RIP. ❤️❤️
Related
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
'Hill Street Blues' Actor Taurean Blacque Dead at 82
RELATED PEOPLE
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 126