Here's Why Fans Think George Jetson Was Born on July 31, 2022

His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.

