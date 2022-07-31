Here's Why Fans Think George Jetson Was Born on July 31, 2022

www.popsugar.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Popculture
Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate
Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
BET
Patti LaBelle Thought Jazmine Sullivan Hated Her In Misunderstanding
Sometimes, it’s all just a big misunderstanding. That’s what happened recently regarding Patti LaBelle and fellow singing legend Jazmine Sullivan. Appearing on Drink Champs, the Godmother of Soul revealed that she felt that Sullivan disliked her. “I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me,” she told co-hosts NORE and DJ...
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn
The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
Cara Delevingne Explains 'Odd' Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs
The model went viral with photos of her holding the rapper's dress train made the rounds on social media.
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"
The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tessa Thompson's Most Daring Red Carpet Looks, From Bermuda Shorts to Cutout Dresses
Among the celebrities who consistently command attention on the red carpet, few do it like Tessa Thompson, who delivers a fierce attitude and a sense of experimental playfulness. As the risk taker she is, Thompson knows how to stop people in their tracks. Styled by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, the 38-year-old actress always renders bold and thoughtful appearances, as her recent "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Westworld" press tours reminded us all.
Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Gets Fall 2024 Autumn Release Date
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Warner Bros Discovery axing Batgirl for HBO Max, they have put forward a silver lining: Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux, is getting a Oct. 4, 2024 release date. Warners already had the day on hold previously for an untitled DC event film. Deadline has learned about this from a recent update in Comscore. As indicated in Phillips’ social media post of the screenplay cover, the sequel is entitled Joker: Folie à deux. MORE… More from DeadlineLarge Warner Bros. Covid Outbreak Grows Even As Infections Across L.A. Drop - UpdatedWarner Bros. Discovery Faces First Post-Honeymoon Earnings As Layoffs, Streaming Decisions Loom'DC League Of Super-Pets' Fetches $23M Opening For Warner BrosBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL・
Jason Mantzoukas Had a "Blast" Playing the Bad Guy in "Paper Girls"
In "Paper Girls," the new young-adult, science-fiction series from Prime Video, Jason Mantzoukas and Adina Porter play Grand Father and the Prioress, members of the Old Watch. They're intent on making sure the titular 12-year-old girls stop their time traveling, even if they have to kill them to do it. Did the actors feel bad being so mean to those poor, four lost girls?
Ana de Armas' Accent as Marilyn Monroe Has Fans Confused About Her Performance
While she's still a relatively new performer to many Americans, Ana de Armas has quickly become a familiar face on the big screen. As the trailer for Andrew Dominik's new film Blonde suggests, Ana is taking on one of her biggest roles yet. According to the official plot synopsis, the film works to “boldly reimagine the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe."
Jennifer Garner Picks Apples from Her Yard to Make Apple Muffins: 'Perfect Little Meal'
Jennifer Garner cooked up the "perfect little meal" in the latest installment of her Pretend Cooking Show. In a video on Thursday, the 13-Going-On-30 actress, 50, decides to use an ingredient that's available to her just outside her door to create a tasty summer treat: cinnamon sugar apple muffins. To...
Patrick Ta's Tumultuous Rise to Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Patrick Ta shares how he climbed from high school dropout to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty.
Enjoy These Sweet Photos of Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Simu Liu and Jade Bender have been all smiles lately. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they made their joint red carpet debut. Liu and Bender didn't show off much PDA that night, but they didn't hesitate to pose for a couple of cozied-up photos.
Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?
I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
KIDS・
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0