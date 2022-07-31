TAMPA NEWS: Drunk Driver Hits HCSO Deputy on Patrol

www.pasconewsonline.com
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
pasconewsonline.com
2 SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TWO HOMICIDES
TAMPA, FLA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection with a pair of homicides recently in Dover and Thonotosassa. Through investigative means, detectives have identified and arrested Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, who are connected to both homicides. Detectives learned that Negrete and...
iontb.com
Man crossing US-19 in a wheelchair struck and killed in crash
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatality crash in Holiday. The crash occurred a approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the intersection of Flora Ave and US-19. According to Troopers, a 41 year-ld Clearwater woman was operating a Dodge Durango southbound on US-19,...
Police identify body found at St. Pete marina
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
pasconewsonline.com
3 masked men steal jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, FLA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects who stole merchandise from a jewelry store at the Citrus Park Town Center. Just after 1:30 p.m. on August 2, 2022, three masked male suspects entered the mall at an employee entrance located on the building's south side. They proceeded to the Diamond Galleria store, where they broke display cases holding high-end watches. The suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise before exiting the mall at the same employee entrance they had entered through earlier.
Mysuncoast.com
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca...
fox13news.com
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
Polk deputies: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with broken bones, head trauma
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off. The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
Mysuncoast.com
19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tuesday morning crash between a sedan and a semitrailer has left a 19-year-old Sarasota man in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Fruitville Road, east of I-75 at Debrecen Road. Investigators say the sedan driven by the Sarasota man was heading north on Debrecen Road approaching Fruitville. As the sedan pulled into the intersection, he pulled into the path of the semi, heading west on Fruitville.
fox13news.com
More charges in police impersonation case
Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
