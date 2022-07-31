TAMPA NEWS: Drunk Driver Hits HCSO Deputy on Patrol

TAMPA, FLA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects who stole merchandise from a jewelry store at the Citrus Park Town Center. Just after 1:30 p.m. on August 2, 2022, three masked male suspects entered the mall at an employee entrance located on the building's south side. They proceeded to the Diamond Galleria store, where they broke display cases holding high-end watches. The suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise before exiting the mall at the same employee entrance they had entered through earlier.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO