El Dorado County, CA

FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance

Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th

Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show

Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

GEICO closes all California locations

(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
AUBURN, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson

Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Monsoon moisture may bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to California in early August

(KTXL) — According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Sacramento, there will be a unsettling weather pattern across California from Sunday July 31, 2022, to Tuesday August 2, 2022, causing heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms. According to the tweet, monsoon moisture is building over California which will bring scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Isolated thunderstorms may reach Sacramento, San Joaquin region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monsoon moisture streaming up from the south has the potential to deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Valley, foothills and Sierra overnight into Monday. The showers associated with these thunderstorms will help mitigate fire danger, but dry cloud-to-ground lightning cannot be ruled out. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)

Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

Cameron Park Rotary bicycle program goes international

For more than 15 years the Rotary Club of Cameron Park has given away bicycles and helmets to kids, homeless adults, fire victims — and now Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. The latest partnership with Lao Family Community Development and Bethany Slavic Missionary Church in Rancho Cordova helps newly arrived refugees find housing, employment and education (in their charter school), enabling them to become self-sufficient community members.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

The Cost of Homeless Encampment Fires Are Not Just Financial

RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has dubbed the high number of calls to human-caused fires a crisis. Firefighters respond to 10-15 human-caused fires linked to homeless encampments daily, according to a spokesperson.  The cost to respond is "substantial" and the number of daily calls for service to human-caused fires, that are in other ways preventable, has been dubbed a "crisis" by the department.  The reason for the uptick in calls: more people experience homelessness in Sacramento County, and conditions are drier and hotter. With more people living among dry fuels and at a high risk of catching...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE

