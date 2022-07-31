Penn State product Micah Parsons looks dominant and at home with Cowboys

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ESPN
Confident Jerry Jones content to 'give these young guys the incentive' to take spots in Dallas Cowboys' depleted receiver unit
OXNARD, Calif. -- In the aftermath of losing James Washington to a fractured right foot, the Dallas Cowboys will not pursue any veteran wide receivers available in free agency, like Odell Beckham Jr. or Emmanuel Sanders, or look to add one through a potential trade. At least for the moment.
'Clean It Up': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph
Said Jones: “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that.”
Dallas Cowboys Most Valuable Team in the NFL — and the World
“It’s a good time to own an NFL franchise,” says Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo as she reports that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in American football. Not only that, but Dallas’ valuation of $7.6 billion ranks it as the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Trailing the Cowboys in National Football League valuations are the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Patriots, the Giants and the 49ers round out the top 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Continues To Be A Regular Season Star
The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed some form of success since Dak Prescott took over at quarterback. Since he became the starter in 2016, Dallas tallied four winning seasons in six years. The Cowboys also had at least ten victories in three of those seasons. Their worst record over that stretch...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Loss
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major injury to one of their wide receivers on Monday afternoon. James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot during practice and is set to miss the next 6-10 weeks, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Owner Jerry Jones was asked about replacement options in free...
NFL・
Cowboys Wire 1-on-1: Leighton Vander Esch brings real-life cowboy code to Dallas defense as team leader in '22
It’s perhaps strange to consider that, at 26, Leighton Vander Esch is already an elder statesman on the Cowboys defense. Yes, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence have already hit the big 3-0. And Devante Bond is technically the team’s oldest linebacker, though he has yet to play a down wearing the star.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys won't rush to sign WR following James Washington's injury: 'I like these young guys'
While usually impulsive, Jerry Jones is showing rare patience as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys' current situation at receiver. The Cowboys, who traded away four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper this offseason, suffered a setback Monday when James Washington suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks.
Comments / 0