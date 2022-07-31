Penn State product Micah Parsons looks dominant and at home with Cowboys

“It’s a good time to own an NFL franchise,” says Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo as she reports that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in American football. Not only that, but Dallas’ valuation of $7.6 billion ranks it as the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Trailing the Cowboys in National Football League valuations are the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Patriots, the Giants and the 49ers round out the top 5.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO