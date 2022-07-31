Join Gator Nation and Get Your Gator Passes Today!

riverbluffathletics.com
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide gets another bump with new 4-Star commit
Late Monday afternoon, as was expected, 4-Star, defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne announced a commitment to the Alabama football, 2023 class. Osborne chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. Osborne is a longtime Alabama football fan. He credited Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach as being a major reason for...
Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of...
USF on-campus football stadium ‘going to happen,’ Jeff Scott says
TAMPA — As USF administrators sort through proposals for the Bulls’ on-campus football stadium, coach Jeff Scott is limited in what he can say publicly. Except for this: He believes the long-awaited facility is going to be built. “They’re not trying to see if it can happen, or...
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
Georgia football: Former offensive lineman Clay Webb finds new home at FCS level
Former Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb has transferred to Jacksonville State, according to the Gamecocks’ online roster. Webb arrives at Jacksonville State — which is now led by former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez — after spending the past three years with the Bulldogs.
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump
It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class. The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip. Alabama ...
A Healthy Dose Of Fear Drives Xavier Henderson In His Final Season As A Spartan
Michigan State's fifth-year senior safety is ready for one last ride in East Lansing
‘You want to play the best’: Mississippi State players discuss November showdown with Georgia
When looking at Georgia’s 2022 schedule, one of the matchups that looks very much like a trap game is the Bulldogs’ trip to Mississippi State on Nov.12. Not only do the Mike Leach-led Bulldogs look the part of a dangerous underdog, but their players understand and welcome the chance to host the defending national champions.
Ole Miss opens fall camp this morning
The Ole Miss Rebels officially reported for the opening of fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice set for Wednesday morning. Teams are allowed a total of 110 players on the field for practices up until the time school starts later this month. At that point, other walk-ons can join the team in on-the-field practices.
