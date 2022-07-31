ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D696t_0gziYjed00

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyK4g_0gziYjed00
England celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYM7J_0gziYjed00
Leah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38boWw_0gziYjed00
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49l6Va_0gziYjed00
Fans celebrate at Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y587K_0gziYjed00
Celebrations in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfCX6_0gziYjed00
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fn1jL_0gziYjed00
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MCz8_0gziYjed00
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS95P_0gziYjed00
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1ZW5_0gziYjed00
(Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ5o2_0gziYjed00
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGpCN_0gziYjed00
A capacity crowd during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

