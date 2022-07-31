ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Amid rising highway fatalities, one grieving mom 'turns my pain to passion' by telling son's story

By WILL SENTELL
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.

A 2-year-old child's death from a fentanyl overdose has spurred an investigation into the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services by the state's Inspector General, already yielding "policy changes" and "personnel actions" at the troubled child welfare agency, officials said. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother, 28-year-old...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: The Fat Doctor

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Daven Spires, or The Fat Doctor, joined Ashley Doughty and discussed what The Fat Doctor is, information about fats, health and weight loss. To learn more watch the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme

Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, Karen Carter Peterson, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report. According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.

