www.alabamanews.net
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
sylacauganews.com
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
elmoreautauganews.com
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
Alabama kidnapping leads investigators to 2 decomposing bodies, arrest
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A 12-year-old girl found wandering a rural Alabama road alone early Monday led authorities to a gruesome discovery at a nearby mobile home, resulting in at least one arrest. In addition to a first-degree kidnapping count, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes is also being held on multiple capital...
Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County […]
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Greenville Advocate
Arrests 7/26/22-7/31/22
James Dylan Cobb, 20- Four Counts Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay. Nathanial Anthony Fortune, 33- Murder-Non-Family Other Weapon. Preston H. Olney, 58- Aggravated Assault- Domestic- Menacing- Gun/Knife/Other Weapon. 7/28/22. Emilio Lee, 38- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Anthony Kyle Sherman, 33- Domestic Violence 3rd, Possession of Controlled Substance,...
WSFA
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
alabamanews.net
Two People Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a double homicide near downtown. Police say 30-year-old William Lee of Montgomery and 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr., of Montgomery were killed in the shooting. Police say the shooting happened at around 7:25PM Friday in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, near the Highland Avenue/High Street...
alabamanews.net
1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night. Police were called to the 400 block of S. Jackson St. just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found two men with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to...
wvtm13.com
20-year-old killed in Sylacauga's second homicide of 2022
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating the city's second homicide of 2022. Learn more in the video above. Chief Kelley Johnson reported officers were called to the Drew Court Housing Community on Inglewood Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. As officers arrived, residents waved at officers in the area of North Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive, where a 20-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WSFA
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
selmasun.com
Selma police confiscate guns, arrest six in raid at former Dripz Lounge downtown on Friday
Selma police arrested six people and confiscated 11 guns during a business compliance check Friday night at the former Dripz Lounge on Water Avenue. The club, which has been the center of complaints from other downtown businesses, has been temporarily shut down after police found several business license violations as well as guns and drugs during a routine compliance check.
WSFA
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga man killed, another injured in shooting Thursday night
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a Sylacauga man and injured another. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Gove Road in Sylacauga at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a man unresponsive in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden.
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning. Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee. Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of...
alabamanews.net
Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.
Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
