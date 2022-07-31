‘Breaking Bad’ Team Presents Albuquerque With a Statue of Walt and Jesse (Video)

www.thewrap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Problem for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
67-point performance puts Bella Hines in national spotlight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a dominating freshman season at Eldorado, talented guard Bella Hines is only getting better. The talented point guard racked up 67 points in an AAU tournament last weekend and the performance has drawn national attention. “It was an unreal performance,” coach Natalie Zamora said. “Honestly the best I can compare it […]
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
High Desert Screening: A one-day event showcasing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High Desert Screening, is proud to present the latest movie trailers, music videos, and short films by some of New Mexico’s newest and up-and-coming superstar writers, producers, and performers. High Desert Screening is a live annual one-day event showcasing New Mexico’s artistic community. This...
KRQE News 13
Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque collectible store has been hit with another break-in in less than three months. The owner says multiple businesses in that plaza have been broken into. “When I got in, the glass from my display case was completely shattered,” said store owner Tony Duran. “Everything that was in here was on the floor here and the other side.”
Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque City Council adds section to criminal code against camping in arroyos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new rule working to keep people, mainly the un-housed population out of the arroyos, passed in last night's Albuquerque city council meeting. It is not uncommon to see people camp out in or under these bridges in Arroyos. It has only been one day since...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox40jackson.com
Highway sign mishap in New Mexico: Albuquerque spelled wrong in ‘simple mistake’
Even if it involves a major highway sign. Recently, drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico did double takes, according to the Associated Press. An upgraded state Department of Transportation sign that was put up last week — and one that pointed drivers toward the city of Albuquerque — misspelled the city’s name.
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Eastdale has sights set on Little League World Series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Players on the Eastdale Little League Majors All-Star team have spent nearly every day this summer hanging out with their friends on the baseball field. While that is fun in itself, this is the all-important year for them with a chance to go to the Little League World Series. “This is a […]
KRQE News 13
“I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.
AFR performed water rescue in arroyo near Menaul
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains around Albuquerque Monday led to a man getting caught in arroyo floodwaters. With the help of Albuquerque Fire Rescue, that man was able to get out safely. Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, just after monsoon rains, AFR was alerted a man was caught in the floodwaters at the north diversion […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival
Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
Father shaves head to support three-year-old battling rare cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. “After completing 10, really grueling rounds of intense chemotherapy, he’s finally growing his hair back, and I want to grow my hair out with him,” said father, Michael Casaus. For the […]
One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
KVIA
Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was convicted Monday in the 2016 death of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. The jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with guilty verdicts...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0