ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29

Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Granby#Pl240#Pl205#Cap Court#Oswego#Ror#Shak
Romesentinel.com

Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say

WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
flackbroadcasting.com

DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport

FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
FORESTPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase

A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Man killed in Oswego County construction accident

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say

ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22

Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome

ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
Syracuse.com

Two airlifted to Syracuse after head-on crash in Thousand Islands, troopers say

Clayton, N.Y. — Two people were airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash in the Thousand Islands region, state police said. Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was driving out of a parking lot at Natali’s Restaurant at 37067 State Route 12 in Clayton at 8:47 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police on Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
BOONVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy