Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22

oswegocountytoday.com
Related
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29
Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Wayne County Man Arrested for Stalking, Obstruction of Justice
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Savannah man following an investigation into a special investigation in the Town of Savannah on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Kaden W. Weeks, age 18, of State Route 31 in the Town of Savannah for Obstruction of...
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romesentinel.com
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
flackbroadcasting.com
DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport
FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Onondaga 911 Center dispatches. At the scene, police cruisers blocked off much of the...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
localsyr.com
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
Romesentinel.com
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
Teen Accused of Punching, Kicking Seneca Falls Police Officers
A 15-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly fighting with police. The teen reportedly struck Seneca Falls Police Officers with a closed fist after they responded to a Fall Street home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say as they were attempting to detain the girl, she kicked officers, injuring one.
Two airlifted to Syracuse after head-on crash in Thousand Islands, troopers say
Clayton, N.Y. — Two people were airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash in the Thousand Islands region, state police said. Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was driving out of a parking lot at Natali’s Restaurant at 37067 State Route 12 in Clayton at 8:47 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police on Tuesday.
informnny.com
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
wwnytv.com
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0