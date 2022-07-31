ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Wright says Lionesses are ‘getting what they deserve’ after Euro triumph

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Ian Wright believes England reaped the rewards for all their hard work after the Lionesses became European champions at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time, Chloe Kelly scoring the winner after Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

“I can’t even put into words the amount of work that’s gone into this and they’re getting what they deserve,” Wright said in his role as a summariser for the BBC.

England’s Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“I can’t believe it. I’m so proud – I’m still a bit shocked by it. She (Wiegman) has used that XI through the whole of the tournament but the people that are coming on know that they’ve got a role to play and they’re happy to come off the bench and play their role.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott struggled to speak as the players celebrated their win on the Wembley pitch.

“This is a dream, an absolute dream for every young girl that dreamt of playing football. It’s incredible,” she said on BBC One.

“Every single player has played a part. Nikita Parris, who came on at the end, came on to do a job for the team and the way teams play as a whole determines its success.

England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

“It hurts (to lose a final). I walked past the trophy in 2009 and it stayed with me forever. I’m so happy.”

Jonas Eidevall praised the performances of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, whom he manages at Arsenal, adding: “Beth has been incredible and Leah Williamson basically did not put a foot wrong.

“Coming in as captain, I think she’s been a phenomenal leader.”

Kelly celebrated her winning goal by taking off her shirt and whirling it above her head, a celebration made famous by Brandi Chastain after netting the winning penalty for the United States in the 1999 World Cup.

The game was still in progress when Chastain took to social media to congratulate Kelly, writing: “I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

England men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses !! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too.”

And former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Football is a simple game. 22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and, at the end, England actually win. Congratulations @lionesses . Fabulous.”

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
Lionesses write to Tory leadership hopefuls over access to football for girls

England’s Lionesses have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes. All 23 members of the England women’s team called on the Tory leadership candidates to prioritise female football because “this generation of schoolgirls deserve more”.
SOCCER
Lionesses write open letter in bid to allow all girls to play football at school

England’s victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s final, the Lionesses have called on the Government “to make a huge difference”.
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
SOCCER
Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
