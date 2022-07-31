ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FanSided

Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022

NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
CBS Sports

NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick lauds 'big jump' made by Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor underwhelmed during his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The veteran wide receiver was coming off a fantastic 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots signed him in free agency to be a stretch-the-field type of weapon in the passing offense. Instead,...
