Missing man located in Payson Canyon; told searchers he wanted ‘time alone’

Gephardt Daily
Payson man drowns at Idaho’s Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been identified as the victim who drowned Saturday at Idaho’s Pillar Falls after being pulled under the water, officials say. Cory Grant Collard, 30, was walking in the water with friends Saturday afternoon when he...
Gephardt Daily
Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The fire...
Gephardt Daily
Court records reveal details on man who said he started Springville wildfire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records reveal more about the man arrested after deputies say he admitted starting the Springville Fire while trying to set a spider on fire. Arrested in the case is Cory Allen Martin, 26, from Draper. Martin’s probable cause statement, filed...
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday and was 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
Man killed in SLC autoped crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
Gephardt Daily
Juab County cow killings lead to $20,000 reward offer
NEPHI, Juab County, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate incidents of suspicious cow killings. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in providing tips or any information involving these cases,” according to a post Monday on the Juab sheriff’s Facebook page. “All three cases were in the Levan and Mills area of Juab County.”
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police searching for ‘strapped’ suspect who boosted beer from 7-Eleven
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man stole three bottles of beer from a Taylorsville 7-Eleven after telling a store clerk he was “strapped” Monday night. Taylorsville police say the robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3180 W. 5400...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigate fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are on the scene of a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2290 South. According to SLCPD Detective Ben Nielsen, the crash was first called into 911 emergency dispatchers Wednesday about 7:35 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing man in Payson Canyon found
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County Sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Daniel Kory Walker, of Spanish Fork. The Western States Aerial Search is conducting a drone search of the Payson Canyon area near Walker’s car. Ground search will resume Sunday morning. July 30, 2022, 3:00...
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
VIDEO: Wildfire burning on Utah County mountainside
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man missing in Payson Canyon as Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, and revealed the search plan for Saturday night. The ground search has been scaled back, says a social...
Gephardt Daily
Lindon Police Department investigating teenager’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating the death of a teen Monday in the small Utah County town of Lindon while assuring the public the case does not represent any ongoing threat to the community. “The Lindon Police Department is actively investigating an incident...
