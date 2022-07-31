ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missing man located in Payson Canyon; told searchers he wanted ‘time alone’

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Payson man drowns at Idaho’s Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been identified as the victim who drowned Saturday at Idaho’s Pillar Falls after being pulled under the water, officials say. Cory Grant Collard, 30, was walking in the water with friends Saturday afternoon when he...
PAYSON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchers#Gephardt Daily#Utah County Sheriff
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Juab County cow killings lead to $20,000 reward offer

NEPHI, Juab County, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate incidents of suspicious cow killings. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in providing tips or any information involving these cases,” according to a post Monday on the Juab sheriff’s Facebook page. “All three cases were in the Levan and Mills area of Juab County.”
JUAB COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing man in Payson Canyon found

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County Sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Daniel Kory Walker, of Spanish Fork. The Western States Aerial Search is conducting a drone search of the Payson Canyon area near Walker’s car. Ground search will resume Sunday morning. July 30, 2022, 3:00...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
Gephardt Daily

Lindon Police Department investigating teenager’s death

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating the death of a teen Monday in the small Utah County town of Lindon while assuring the public the case does not represent any ongoing threat to the community. “The Lindon Police Department is actively investigating an incident...
LINDON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy