The Endocannabinoid System 101: The Basics Made Easy

Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Sanofi, Innovent Biologics Collaborate On Cancer Treatments In China
SAR408701 (tusamitamab ravtansine) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting a cell-surface glycoprotein that is highly expressed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, and other cancers. SAR408701 is currently in a Phase 3 study for second-line NSCLC and global Phase 2 studies in additional indications, including first-line NSCLC, gastric...
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify and Treat a Hepatitis Rash
Hepatitis C disease is an infection and inflammation of the liver due to the hepatitis C virus. The virus is transmitted from person to person through the blood, and people typically get the virus by sharing needles. More than half of the people with the virus develop chronic hepatitis C...
MedicalXpress
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
Phys.org
Researchers measure the binding state of light and matter for the first time
A special bonding state between atoms has been created in the laboratory for the first time: With a laser beam, atoms can be polarized so that they are positively charged on one side and negatively charged on the other. This makes them attract each other creating a very special bonding state—much weaker than the bond between two atoms in an ordinary molecule, but still measurable. The attraction comes from the polarized atoms themselves, but it is the laser beam that gives them the ability to do so—in a sense, it is a "molecule" of light and matter.
psychologytoday.com
Mind-Altering Drugs Are Here to Stay
The Psychedelic Renaissance is about much more than successful therapeutic interventions. The penchant for altering consciousness is deep and ever-present in human history. Studies show these drugs' therapeutic promises for diseases and afflictions including PTSD, depression, and cancer. The striking popularity of the psychedelic renaissance in contemporary America is quite...
