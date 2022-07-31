ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence police arrest double homicide suspect after shootings

By Mike Coutee
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing two people overnight in two different homes early Sunday morning.

Police were called to an area of 1100 block of Tennessee around 1:00 a.m. on a shooting call. Officers arrived at the home and found a 53-year-old man critically injured and was taken to a Kansas City area hospital where he later died.

The second call came about a shooting call in the 300 block of Northwood Lane and found another victim suffering from gunshot wounds, who was later identified as a 43-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect, who is believed to be responsible for the two deadly shootings led officers on a chase while firing shots at the officers from the car window.

Investigators worked to identify the suspect and were able to locate him to pull him over in the 900 Block of Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m.

The suspect did not comply and led officers on a pursuit through town and to the Bypass accessing K-10 toward Kansas City. While firing shots at officers while on K-10, the suspect vehicle eventually hit the stop sticks near Eudora and was taken into custody.

“This investigation involves multiple agencies, several locations, two victims, and the attempted murder of several Law Enforcement Officers,” LKPD spokesperson Laura McCabe said. “In an effort to ensure all information is accurate, in a fluid situation, we will not be providing further details right now but clearly understand the public’s interest and concern, so we will update you regularly.

“In the meantime, we firmly believe this suspect acted alone, the public is in no further danger, and the LKPD officers fired upon have immediate access to our various support services. We have a continued law enforcement presence in several locations. In the interest of public safety, we ask that nearby residents follow law enforcement instructions to allow us to work the case safely.”

