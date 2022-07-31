Climbing Mont Blanc a tall order as Europe swelters

phys.org
France's 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering
Paris' regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a "major dry spell." Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have now been placed on "orange alert"...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Phys.org
Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
Phys.org
Deja vu as volcano erupts again near Iceland capital
A volcano erupted in Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on Wednesday, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as live images on local media showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground. The eruption was some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Phys.org
Meteors seem to be raining down on New Zealand, but why are some bright green?
New Zealand may seem to be under meteor bombardment at the moment. After a huge meteor exploded above the sea near Wellington on July 7, creating a sonic boom that could be heard across the bottom of the South Island, a smaller fireball was captured two weeks later above Canterbury.
Gear Patrol
Is This Amazing Ultralight Gravel Bike Too Clever for Its Own Good?
Pedigree’s gotta count for something, right? Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized has oodles of it. Founded by Mike Sinyard in 1974, the mega-brand has been rolling out top-notch bike components — and bikes themselves — for nearly 50 years. As innovative as Specialized is in the road bike...
Phys.org
New global map of ant biodiversity reveals areas that may hide undiscovered species
They are hunters, farmers, harvesters, gliders, herders, weavers, and carpenters. They are ants, and they are a big part of our world, comprising over 14,000 species and a large fraction of animal biomass in most terrestrial ecosystems. Like other invertebrates, ants are important for the functioning of ecosystems. They play vital roles from aerating soil and dispersing seeds and nutrients, to scavenging and preying on other species. Yet a global view of their diversity is lacking. Now, researchers from the Biodiversity and Biocomplexity Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), in collaboration with multiple institutes around the world, have developed a high-resolution map that combines existing knowledge with machine learning to estimate and visualize the global diversity of ants. The maps and dataset were published in an article in Science Advances.
Phys.org
Explorers just uncovered Australia's deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form
Cave explorers have traversed what's now the deepest known cave in Australia. On Saturday a group of explorers discovered a 401-meter-deep cave, which they named Delta Variant, in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet cave system within the Junee–Florentine karst area. Its depth just beat out its predecessor, the Niggly Cave, by about four meters.
Phys.org
Robots documenting deep-sea biodiversity reveal a spectacular spaghetti worm
MBARI's remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) have helped shed new light on the mysteries of the deep. We have logged over 6,100 deep-sea dives, yet every time our vehicles descend into the depths, we manage to learn something new. From time to time, we come across an animal that stumps our scientists.
TODAY.com
27 expert-approved hiking essentials for your next adventure
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
British Airways pauses short-haul flight sales from Heathrow
LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it’s suspending sales of short-haul flights from London’s Heathrow Airport for about a week, a response to the airport’s request to limit bookings to help ease travel disruptions caused by booming demand and staff shortages. The suspension applies to new bookings to domestic U.K. and European destinations departing from Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, until Monday. British Airways said the move applies to short-haul flights only, generally defined as up to three hours, which would rule out a host of cities such as Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Zurich. Passengers, however, can still book short-haul flights to the airport. The airline said it was taking action after Heathrow capped daily departing passenger numbers at 100,000 until Sept. 11. The airport asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, meanwhile, said it’s extending its daily passenger cap into October.
Bike tours take off after COVID, as a recent trip to Portugal proved in spades
Giant vats of port wine. Terraced vineyards as far as the eye could see. Descending into one the deepest locks in Europe in a ship. Tolling bells in a medieval cathedral atop a 686-step hill — and seaside cafés among fishermen sewing the nets on the Atlantic coast.
yankodesign.com
This hiking shoe with adaptive protection guards ankle from twisting on meandering trails
There are very few ambitious hikers who have not twisted their ankle. Some may escape with slight pain, while others have career-defining injuries. But everyone on an outdoor adventure always runs the risk of twisting or spraining the ankle. As adventurers out on meandering trails more often than on tar,...
Phys.org
Researchers design the cheapest and most efficient squid aquaculture system to date
A squid is a type of cephalopod that has an elongated body, eight arms and two tentacles. Globally, there are at least 300 species of squid distributed across the world's oceans. They're also a healthy food source as they're packed with protein, thus contributing to high-quality meals. But all the species of squid in Japan's waters have been declining since the 1980s and their estimated population sizes are just 10% of what they previously were. The situation is so dire that Japan, which has one of the highest rates of fish and seafood consumption in the world, now relies on imported, processed squid from South America.
veranda.com
Contributing Editor Tracey Minkin Indulges in a Weekend of Grand Hotels, Vaporinas, and Aperol Spritzes on Lake Como
Contributing Travel Editor Tracey Minkin shares an itinerary for three days of leisure in our favorite destinations around the world. Find more travel inspiration in Weekend Hop. Of course, George and Amal. But long before my favorite non-portmanteau'd star couple nurtured their privacy and inestimable style along the shoreline of...
Phys.org
Global spread of powdery mildew through migration and trade
The worldwide distribution of one of the most important cereal pathogens is the result of human activity. Researchers at the University of Zurich have traced the history and spread of wheat powdery mildew along wheat trade routes and found that mixing of genetic ancestries of related powdery mildew species played a central role in the evolution and adaptation of the pathogen.
Phys.org
New discovery of panda species which may have been Europe's last
Lumbering through the forested wetlands of Bulgaria around six million years ago, a new species of panda has been uncovered by scientists who state it is currently the last known and "most evolved" European giant panda. Unearthed from the bowels of the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History, two fossils...
