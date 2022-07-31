Oak Fire: Crews reach 64% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

abc7news.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMJ
Commercial Fire In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that had taken...
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Wildfire burning east of Fresno
FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Seven-Vehicle Crash on Clovis Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Collision near Highway 99 Leaves One Man Injured. The incident happened on July 29th, when a sweeper truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel. According to reports, the truck driver failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended a van. The truck continued driving and hit a power pole, bringing it down onto the road.
Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say
The fire was first reported by a neighbor just before 3 am at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
KMPH.com
Visalia homeowner says his new air conditioner is a lemon and installer can't fix it
A Visalia homeowner who took advantage of a statewide energy program has been living a nightmare for weeks. His new air conditioner is messed up, the installer can't figure out what's wrong, so he's burning up at home. It's another hot day in the Perez home in Visalia. 87 degrees...
yourcentralvalley.com
Annual event gives Fresno PD opportunity to connect with community
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Water balloon fights, prizes, and free food- that’s how Valley kids celebrated National Night Out with local police officers Tuesday night. The annual campaign is a community-building effort put on by law enforcement agencies across the nation. “We can throw water balloons at each...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Central California Legal Services has a whole team dedicated to housing
Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. Harpreet Singh is a senior staff attorney with CCLS. He joined the show to talk about their team dedicated to housing issues. Central California Legal Services Legal...
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
fresyes.com
NEW Local Business: Zaytoona in River Park
On recent trips to River Park, I had noticed a banner hanging in front of the one vacant shop. The banner read “Zaytoona – now hiring”. I was curious as to what Zaytoona was, and last weekend, I got my answer firsthand. Zaytoona, which is now open,...
Hanford Sentinel
Thursday Night Market canceled for third week in a row
For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market. Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures. “It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be...
Madera Tribune
Madera’s first murder case
Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
thesungazette.com
Industrial park grows by leaps and bounds
VISALIA – Another 2,000 jobs might be capping off the recent industrial boom as a familiar developer continues to expand the boundaries of the Visalia Industrial Park. After luring Amazon into two, million square plus warehouses in the industrial park, Newport Beach-based CapRock is now planning an even larger complex west of Plaza Drive and a mile north of Riggin Avenue.
