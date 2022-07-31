ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local bus drivers experience Crisis Reality Training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former law enforcement officer turned crisis training expert, Jesus Villahermosa, is putting the extensive research he’s gathered throughout the years and his personal experience into action. “My son was in a school shooting. I responded to my son’s school shooting as a police officer within...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

WESTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous residents are without a home after a fire destroys an apartment building Thursday. The buildings are located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235 in Weston. According to the Weston Fire Chief, the call came in around 8 a.m. When they arrived they found...
WESTON, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission

Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man facing charges after infant’s skull fractured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after his child was left with a fractured skull. Ahmad Williams is facing charges of Felonious Assault Victim Seriously Harmed and Endangering Children Create Substantial Risk to the Health or Safety. According to court documents, police say Williams “did...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
TOLEDO, OH

