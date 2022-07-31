Read on www.13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
Paws on patrol: Dogs are helping keep local goose population on the move
After voters in Kansas choose to protect abortion rights this week, pro-choice groups in other states are hoping it's a sign of things to come if the question gets put on the ballot in more states. Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. Updated: 2 hours...
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
Local bus drivers experience Crisis Reality Training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former law enforcement officer turned crisis training expert, Jesus Villahermosa, is putting the extensive research he’s gathered throughout the years and his personal experience into action. “My son was in a school shooting. I responded to my son’s school shooting as a police officer within...
Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building
WESTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous residents are without a home after a fire destroys an apartment building Thursday. The buildings are located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235 in Weston. According to the Weston Fire Chief, the call came in around 8 a.m. When they arrived they found...
Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission
Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police released the identity of the man shot and killed at an East Toledo apartment complex early Friday morning. Toledo Police said Daevon Higgs, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m.
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Ohioans had to hold two elections because of the state's redistricting fight. Voters have the chance to alter the path of Ohio's map mess in November.
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Four kilograms of suspected cocaine and $50,000 in cash was found during a search Wednesday. Octavio Vasquez was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand on West State St. and Clover St., which is owned...
Toledo man facing charges after infant’s skull fractured
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after his child was left with a fractured skull. Ahmad Williams is facing charges of Felonious Assault Victim Seriously Harmed and Endangering Children Create Substantial Risk to the Health or Safety. According to court documents, police say Williams “did...
Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
