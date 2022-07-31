Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says

www.fox4news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
People
Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say
Authorities are investigating the unusual death of a man who appears to have been killed with the same bullet he used to shoot a woman. According to the Dallas Police Department, on Saturday morning around 11:40 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at the 2200 block of Medical District, and discovered a "large amount of blood and a blood trail" leading to an apartment.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
WFAA
Family wants Dallas officer fired after shooting, killing man inside convenience store
"He actively disarmed himself. And they shot him. That's not justified. That's criminal," said civil rights attorney Justin Moore.
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Dramatic 911 call from night of shootings played in court
DALLAS, Texas - A dramatic 911 call were played in court during the murder trial of Yaser Said on Wednesday. Investigators say Yaser Said murdered his two teenage daughters in 2008 in so-called ‘honor killings’ for dating outside their faith. Said disappeared simultaneously with the girls' murders and...
Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said. Dallas police responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building found "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment," they said in a statement.
fox4news.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder, Police Say
Dallas Police said a man is dead after a homeowner shot a suspect accused of making threats, harassing the neighborhood and trying to break into several cars. Police said on Saturday, July 30 around 11:03 p.m. , officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. DPD said the suspect was accused of threating to kill a homeowner, while pretending to have a weapon. Police said the suspect charged at the homeowner twice, and was then shot by the homeowner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
Woman stabbed to death in east Dallas, man charged with murder
A woman has been stabbed to death in East Dallas and the man accused of the killing is now locked up. Yesterday, the victim was stabbed in the neck and chest – as she was found in the street at the intersection of Hunnicut and Saint Francis
fox4news.com
Man accused of running over 2 people outside Deep Ellum bar
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the man they said intentionally ran over two people outside a bar in Deep Ellum. The man got into a fight with two other people in mid-June at Off the Cuff Sports Bar near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. Police released a...
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
Comments / 3