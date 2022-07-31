ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

#STRecruiting: Shivers commits to #Gamecocks

By Phil Kornblut
sportstalksc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sportstalksc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Latest from #Gamecocks target SAF Vicari Swain

SAF Vicari Swain (6-0 175) of Carrollton, GA has set August 12th at 3:45 for his commitment announcement. That coincides with his season opening game and he plans to announce at a gathering at his school with teammates, family and friends. Swain said he is down to USC, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt with his decision.
CARROLLTON, GA
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Freshly offered SAF plans OV with #Gamecocks

USC defensive coordinator Clayton White has had his eyes on SAF Terrance Love (6-3 195) of Fairburn, GA for an extended period, and Monday he made the move to offer Love, a highly recruited prospect who has been committed to Auburn since April. But Love has not shut down his recruiting and is open to the Gamecocks and others at this point. He was excited that White approved an offer.
FAIRBURN, GA
lonelyplanet.com

A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin

Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
City
Villa Rica, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Villa Rica, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Cj Adams
Person
Greg Adkins
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Washington Dc#American Football#College Football#Usc#Ga#Florida State#Usf#Wingspan#Clemson#Lsu
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown

(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
GROVETOWN, GA
CBS 46

Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
TUCKER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia

Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
live5news.com

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy