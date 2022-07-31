Franklin Co. Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Tax-free weekend helps to ‘load the bus’ with school …...
Communities filling buses with school supplies across SW Virginia
(WFXR) — With the Commonwealth’s Sales Tax Holiday underway, school districts and community organizations around southwest Virginia are teaming up to collect busloads of supplies for students in need. For example, Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools...
Pulaski Co. family of five on verge of homelessness due to housing crisis
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
‘Schools Open Campaign’ to implement traffic safety in Botetourt Co. school zones
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has announced the return of its “Schools Open Campaign” for the start of the new school year next week. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, Botetourt County Public Schools will be open for the new school year meaning...
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
Tax-free weekend savings help ‘load the bus’ with school supplies in Roanoke
(WFXR) — Friday, Aug. 5 marks the start of the Commonwealth’s tax-free weekend and with back to school right around the corner, people are taking advantage of the deals where they can. Each year during this weekend, Roanoke Public School hosts its annual “Load the Bus” event where...
Roanoke City Schools’ curriculum aimed at getting students back on track
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Summer break is typically a time for kids to kick back and take in some sun, as well as extra screen time. However, all that free time can lead to a “summer slide,” hurting students’ progress. A recent student of children in...
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Last year the Franklin County high school football team finished the season 5-6 overall. “Last year I feel like we didn’t live up to our potential we kind of wasted some of it. We should’ve been a lot better than we were in the regular season,” says Franklin County senior quarterback Eli Foutz.
Multiple road closures due to Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The annual Steppin’ Out Festival has returned to Blacksburg, and town officials are reminding drivers of the changes in traffic from the event Saturday. Multiple roads are closed and detours have been set up to guide traffic throughout the duration of the festival. Event...
Salvation Army to host Hero 5k Fun Run in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Salvation Army of the New River Valley (NRV) is hosting a Hero Fun Run to help end hunger in the community. The 5k will begin at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The event is $15 per participant and will feature games, snacks, and a variety of awards, event officials say.
Mother Nature's classroom: ONE Forest School offers alternative learning option in Huddleston
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, plenty of parents and students have considered alternative learning options. One school near Smith Mountain Lake is offering students an educational experience with no walls or desks, just the great outdoors.
Roanoke Co. football team shares tips for staying cool in hot weather
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — High temperatures are pushing plenty of people to escape into air conditioning, but one high school football team in Roanoke County is taking the heat as practices begin for the new season. The Northside High School Vikings have already started preparing for their first...
Virginia Tech grad develops skin-safe clothing line
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — While sunshine is essential for your body to process vitamin D, UV radiation can quickly damage your skin, no matter your skin tone. Since August is Skin Safety Awareness Month, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson spoke with Erica Feggeler, a Virginia Tech grad who launched a clothing line specifically to help protect people against ultraviolet rays.
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Northside Vikings
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- We are three weeks away from the start of the high school football season. Time now for our latest Friday Night Blitz preview. We take a look at the Northside Vikings.
All the Dirt: Raising monarch butterflies in your own garden
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney learned how to help protect monarch butterflies without leaving the backyard. Two weeks ago, scientists put the iconic black and orange insect on the endangered species list. However, you can help save them.
