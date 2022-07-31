ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds seize liquid meth worth $2.1M at Texas port

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
US Customs and Border Protection Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth $2.1 million from a passenger vehicle. (danielfela/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth $2.1 million from a passenger vehicle.

According to a news release, officers assigned to the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico on July 24.

Investigators discovered 110 pounds of suspected liquid meth concealed within the vehicle, the agency stated.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry utilized their training, experience and use of our canine teams and technology to interdict a substantial load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma/Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, while the vehicle’s driver, a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
