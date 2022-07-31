STRecruiting: #Gamecocks lose SAF commitment Upshaw, for now (UPDATED)

It will be Friday at 2:00 PM before there’s a commitment announcement from OT Oluwatosin Babalade of Hyattsville, MD. After visiting USC last weekend, Babalade said he was thinking about announcing Wednesday or Friday. He said Tuesday night he is pushing his decision and announcement to Friday, and he tweeted Wednesday that the time will be 2:00 PM. His decision is down to the Gamecocks and Maryland. He had thought about visiting Maryland Sunday after returning home be he wasn’t able to. He also said as of Tuesday night he was still working on his decision.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO