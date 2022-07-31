STRecruiting: #Gamecocks lose SAF commitment Upshaw, for now (UPDATED)

sportstalksc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting Notebook 8-3
It will be Friday at 2:00 PM before there’s a commitment announcement from OT Oluwatosin Babalade of Hyattsville, MD. After visiting USC last weekend, Babalade said he was thinking about announcing Wednesday or Friday. He said Tuesday night he is pushing his decision and announcement to Friday, and he tweeted Wednesday that the time will be 2:00 PM. His decision is down to the Gamecocks and Maryland. He had thought about visiting Maryland Sunday after returning home be he wasn’t able to. He also said as of Tuesday night he was still working on his decision.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Upshaw back in the fold with #Gamecocks (UPDATED)
When he announced a decommitment from USC Sunday afternoon, SAF Cameron Upshaw of Perry Florida later explained that he was doing so so that he could commit “the right way.” By that, he meant committing publicly at one of his home games with teammates and family around. He did intend to return to USC’s class.
Maliki Crawford, 2023 Oxnard Pacifica cornerback, commits to USC
Crawford made 63 tackles in his junior season and had one interception.
MaxPreps
High school football: Top 10 toughest schedules for 2022 season
Seven of the 10 teams featured begin the season ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25. The top four teams in the rankings — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — own the top-four spots on our list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Projecting Mick Cronin's starting lineup, depth pieces
Mick Cronin has quickly helped UCLA return to power. The Bruins came out of nowhere to advance to the Final Four in 2021, and UCLA had a strong 2021-22 season, winning 27 games before falling to white-hot North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Cronin is known for his wide array of fresh suits, so his new six-year contract extension only means more snazzy sideline fits are on the way.
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON – A 34-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Casey Jones was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Palm Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot
"My heart doesn't feel so heavy anymore," the victim's mother said after the verdict. "I waited three and a half years for this. Now I can go home and pick her up in her little urn and tell her she got justice." The post Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex
Four people were shot at a residential complex in Paramount, with one person declared dead at the scene, police say.
Comments / 0