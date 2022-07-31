Redbirds and Tides postponed

www.milb.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
QSR magazine
Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
College Football News
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Memphis season with what you need to know and keys to the season. It’s not like it wouldn’t have been nice to get the call. Cincinnati just won the AAC title for a second year in a...
localmemphis.com
Penny Hardaway adds former Whitehaven and Mitchell High School coach to Memphis coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has named Faragi Phillips, a proven coach with significant ties to Memphis, an assistant coach on his staff. Phillips spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as an assistant coach under Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt, which came after...
franchising.com
desotocountynews.com
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The top 125 players on the PGA Tour are headed to Memphis to play their skills in the very lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs. But some big names will not be in town after leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, a new league backed by the ultra-deep pockets of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia.
lakelandcurrents.com
Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness
Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
TN Prosperity PAC gives $38,200 to Memphis school candidates
A Memphis political action committee dedicated to improving economic and social mobility in Shelby County and across Tennessee poured nearly $40,000 into four Memphis-Shelby County Schools board races. MSCS board candidates Who’s running for Memphis-Shelby County Schools boardAn (i) denotes an incumbent.District 1 Chris CaldwellMichelle...
Two Dead In One-Car Accident in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported that they were investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Funeral for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams being held today
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams is being held in Lakeland. The funeral will take place at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davis Plantation Rd. Flowers can be sent to the church. The family held a viewing Tuesday afternoon at Anthony Funeral Home...
actionnews5.com
Pepper Tree Apartment stairwell collapsed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a stairwell collapse just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pepper Tree Apartments. Two people were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be okay officials say. Crews are working to figure out what caused the stairs to collapse.
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
actionnews5.com
Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As thunderstorms move through the Mid-South, the heavy rain and flash flooding left more than a thousand MLGW customers without power. One Midtown gas station shut down on Sunday because they couldn’t get power to the pumps. A downpour of some much-needed heavy rain fell...
Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29. Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists. It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt...
Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
