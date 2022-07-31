Redbirds and Tides postponed

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO