ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Redbirds and Tides postponed

milb.com
 3 days ago
www.milb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
MEMPHIS, TN
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The top 125 players on the PGA Tour are headed to Memphis to play their skills in the very lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs. But some big names will not be in town after leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, a new league backed by the ultra-deep pockets of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Redbirds#Inclement Weather#Tn#Norfolk Tides
lakelandcurrents.com

Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness

Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, TN
Chalkbeat

TN Prosperity PAC gives $38,200 to Memphis school candidates

A Memphis political action committee dedicated to improving economic and social mobility in Shelby County and across Tennessee poured nearly $40,000 into four Memphis-Shelby County Schools board races. MSCS board candidates Who’s running for Memphis-Shelby County Schools boardAn (i) denotes an incumbent.District 1 Chris CaldwellMichelle...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Pepper Tree Apartment stairwell collapsed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a stairwell collapse just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pepper Tree Apartments. Two people were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be okay officials say. Crews are working to figure out what caused the stairs to collapse.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As thunderstorms move through the Mid-South, the heavy rain and flash flooding left more than a thousand MLGW customers without power. One Midtown gas station shut down on Sunday because they couldn’t get power to the pumps. A downpour of some much-needed heavy rain fell...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29. Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists. It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy