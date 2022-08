The NFL with the appeal. On Monday, the NFL world was set on fire when it was announced that current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be receiving only a six-game suspension for the upcoming season, for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after Watson was accused by 25 women over the past two years for sexual assault. Needless to say, a ton of people were less than thrilled about the verdict, considering fellow NFL athletes like Calvin Ridley, who […] The post The NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension, Will Seek Indefinite Suspension first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO