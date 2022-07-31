China home sales drop in July, exposing fragile market

www.foxnews.com
Motley Fool
Pending Home Sales at Lowest Level Since 2011. Should You Sell Your Income Properties ASAP?
Investors looking to sell an income property should take that data to heart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BBC
House prices climb 11% despite cost of living squeeze
House prices are continuing to rise despite the growing cost of living crisis. The Nationwide said prices climbed 11% in the last 12 months, although the rise over the last month was just 0.1%. "The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.
Investor Demand for Homes Stays Strong
Demand would-be home residents slides. Overall, existing- and new-home sales fell in June. We know that home sales are dropping. But the drop in demand for homes may be coming exclusively from people who would live in them, not from investors. Existing-home sales fell in June to a two-year low,...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese threats, military activity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi, who is conducting an extensive tour of multiple allied nations in Asia, has finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker's safety.
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
EV maker Lucid halves 2022 production forecast as supply chain snarls hit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucid Group (LCID.O) on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell.
More people are catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk, experts say
Emerging evidence suggests that catching the coronavirus a second time can heighten long-term health risks.
Fox News
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
Reporter's Notebook: China, Pelosi and the Ides of August
Last August, it was America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. This August, it was the orderly arrival of house Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to Taiwan which commandeered the news headlines. Yet, the speaker’s visit to Taipei came with precipitated its own level geo-political tumult. As I’ve written in the...
US News and World Report
Uber Adds Driver Incentives in U.S. Ahead of Results Report
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's CEO said the company is expanding a program in the United States to show drivers fare value and routes before accepting rides, part of its efforts to bring on more drivers. Uber is expected to announce its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. In May, the ride...
Pelosi defies China during meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen: 'We will not abandon our commitment'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen for a meeting and an award ceremony Wednesday morning, amid a visit to the country that China has strongly condemned. During her remarks at the president's office in Taipei, Pelosi addressed U.S.-Taiwan relations, a point of contention for the Chinese government.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Tucker Carlson: Chinese leaders treated Pelosi's arrival like an invasion
The thing about the Chinese government is, and this is kind of weird, the Chinese government almost never celebrates diversity. Think about that. American liberals, liberals throughout the West, love China. It's Justin Trudeau's model, but China does not celebrate diversity. In fact, and the American media never says this, but it's absolutely true, China is a militarized ethno-state. It's run along traditional fascist lines for the benefit of a specific ethnic group: the Han Chinese.
What Even Is a Meme Stock? Little-Known AMTD Digital Soars Despite Red Flags
Shares of AMTD Digital ($HKD), an Asian fintech company little-known in the U.S. before this week, surged 21,400 percent to a high of $2,555 per share on Tuesday, temporarily giving it a market capitalization in the range of PepsiCo and Toyota. While the company's stock slid more than 40 percent on Wednesday for a time, it was still worth around $120 billion. How did this happen? Did AMTD cure cancer? Did it solve climate change? Or maybe it released some kind of Tesla-Xbox-iPhone hybrid that will soon find itself in every garage, living room, and palm? The answer is none of...
Japan is open to travel. So why aren't tourists coming back?
Only about 1,500 foreign leisure tourists have visited Japan since the country reopened in June 2022.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
