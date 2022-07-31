China home sales drop in July, exposing fragile market

Shares of AMTD Digital ($HKD), an Asian fintech company little-known in the U.S. before this week, surged 21,400 percent to a high of $2,555 per share on Tuesday, temporarily giving it a market capitalization in the range of PepsiCo and Toyota. While the company's stock slid more than 40 percent on Wednesday for a time, it was still worth around $120 billion. How did this happen? Did AMTD cure cancer? Did it solve climate change? Or maybe it released some kind of Tesla-Xbox-iPhone hybrid that will soon find itself in every garage, living room, and palm? The answer is none of...

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO