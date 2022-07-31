ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsMrm_0gziTxNG00

England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone ’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.

The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.

Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.

Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was replaced by Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller.

3 minutes: England had a chance to make a dream start as Fran Kirby surged down the left and picked out Ellen White at the far post but the striker’s header was straight at Merle Frohms.

25 minutes: Germany came into the game and were inches away from taking the lead from a set-piece. Magull’s corner caused chaos, with Marina Hegering’s effort eventually cleared off the line by a combination of Mary Earps and Leah Williamson . The incident was checked for a handball, but England survived.

38 minutes : White had another brilliant opportunity to break the deadlock as she set Beth Mead clear down the right and got on the end of Mead’s return ball but could not keep her effort down.

48 minutes: Germany started the second half strongly and after her introduction at the break Tabea Wasmuth almost made an instant impact as she took advantage of a mistake by Millie Bright , but shot straight at Earps when she raced in on goal.

50 minutes: England survived another major scare as Lina Magull missed a golden opportunity. After the ball fell kindly to her on the penalty spot she poked an effort towards goal but saw it fly wide of the post when it really should have hit the back of the net.

55 minutes: Sarina Wiegman stuck to her tried and tested formula and introduced Alessia Russo and Ella Toone for Ellen White and Fran Kirby.

61 minutes: Toone secured her place in folklore with a stunning finish to open the scoring just six minutes after coming on. A brilliant ball from Keira Walsh set the substitute in on goal and she produced a moment of sublime composure to lift the ball over on-rushing Germany keeper Frohms and send Wembley wild.

65 minutes: With the home fans still celebrating, England’s hearts were firmly in their mouths when the dangerous Magull surged into the box and thundered a shot against the post, with replays showing Earps got the most vital of touches.

79 minutes: Germany’s response was good and moments after Leah Williamson produced a goal-saving block, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side were level. Sydney Lohmann did brilliantly to play in Wasmuth and her ball to the near post was steered home by Magull to set up a grandstand finish.

90+4 : England managed to regroup after Magull’s leveller but neither side were able to find a winner as it went to extra time.

110 minutes: England’s golden moment came in the second half of extra-time as Chloe Kelly committed herself to the annals of time. After Germany failed to clear Lauren Hemp’s corner, the loose ball fell to her and she poked home at the second attempt to spark euphoric scenes of celebration.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England

Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Lea Schüller
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sydney Lohmann
Person
Alexandra Popp
Daily Mail

'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bayern Munich#Xi#Engger
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
The Independent

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts

Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.It's GOLD for Team Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥇Rosemary Lenton & Pauline Wilson make it two from two in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy