Sri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the report said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

