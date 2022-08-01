ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmSMd_0gziTtqM00

Nichelle Nichols , the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.

Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all,” added Kyle Johnson in the post.

Ms Nichols rose to fame when she was cast for the 1966 space adventure series Star Trek as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the ship’s communications officer. The role was significant for many reasons: It was one of the first major roles for a Black woman in a US television series, it was among the first portrayals of a Black woman in a military-style command role in any format, and it would later culminate in one of the first on-screen kisses between a white actor, William Shatner, and a Black co-star.

Her time in that role only lasted a few years, with the show being canceled in 1969, but its significance would last for decades. She was even reportedly persuaded by legendary civil rights activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr to remain in the role during the series’ short-lived run. Ms Nichols would later go on to reprise the role of Lt Uhura in a number of Star Trek movies including The Search for Spock.

Tributes poured in for the late actress on Sunday after the news broke, including from fellow Star Trek legends like Whoopi Goldberg.

In conjunction with her Star Trek career, Ms Nichols would partner with NASA, the US space agency, in a bid to recruit more women and people of colour to its astronaut and sciences programs. The effort led to the recruitment of Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut.

She spoke about how her work on Star Trek had led to the expansion of NASA’s efforts to recruit women during an interview with StarTrek.com in 2012.

"[My] legacy continues into the modern astronaut corps, where sex and color no longer matter... as it should be," she said. "I continue to be proud to have been chosen to make those first women and minorities [in the space program] a reality."

In her later years, she would make a semi-retirement from appearances at fan conventions where she and other members of the original cast were treated like royalty. She made an appearance at the Los Angeles Comic Con as recently as 2021.

Comments / 25

Terry Masters
2d ago

SO sad...An Amazing human being & role model...may she RIP. Condolences to her Family & Friends & ALL of us Fans who loved her...💔🕊

Reply
5
Senry Harrison Kiser
2d ago

Such a wonderful role model for all girls and a genuinely beautiful human being inside and out. She will be greatly missed.

Reply
4
KEISHA NEALY
2d ago

I 💕🙏 Y'ALL FOR Her Humanity On Star Trek, n When I See Her Made Wanna Be Her, She Was Great 😌😁 Y'all

Reply
6
Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Yashar Ali
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sally Ride
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Star Trek#Black Americans
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy