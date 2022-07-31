Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive in Larimer

Larimer County evacuation lifted: Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive 00:43

A wildfire sparked in the area of Wild Wing Drive off County Road 12 and County Road 29 in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations were lifted for this area after being previously put in place.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tweeted Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported the fire had been contained.

According to to the sheriff's office, the evacuations for this area included the west boundary at County Road 29, east boundary at Homer Road, south boundary at County Road 12 and the north boundary, which was approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12.

Residents were being told to evacuate immediately, with the option to head to Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud. The community center was closed after the evacuation order was lifted.