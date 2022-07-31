ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive in Larimer

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Larimer County evacuation lifted: Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive 00:43

A wildfire sparked in the area of Wild Wing Drive off County Road 12 and County Road 29 in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations were lifted for this area after being previously put in place.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tweeted Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported the fire had been contained.

According to to the sheriff's office, the evacuations for this area included the west boundary at County Road 29, east boundary at Homer Road, south boundary at County Road 12 and the north boundary, which was approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12.

Residents were being told to evacuate immediately, with the option to head to Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud. The community center was closed after the evacuation order was lifted.

Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted

A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
