Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake

Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted
BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
Car Crashes During Pursuit
A driver and his passenger were both hurt when they crashed while fleeing law enforcement in Dickinson County on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 BMW was actively fleeing and eluding. The car left the roadway and vaulted over Jeep Road, coming to rest on the West side of Jeep Road.
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Larimer and Grand counties
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon for two burn scar areas in Colorado.
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
Wild Wing Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted
Sheriffs in Larimer County have issued mandatory evacuations in response to a fire that crews are battling on Wild Wing Drive.
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Timelapse of July storm over Estes Park
The same storm that dumped hail on Estes Park on July 27, 2022, also created an incredible lightning show as seen from Horseshoe Park in Rocky Mountain National Park!
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
Fort Collins man on electric scooter struck, killed
A Fort Collins man on an electric scooter has died following a crash. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Street east of Lemay Avenue. The Coloradoan reports police said the scooter turned in front of a vehicle heading east on Mulberry when it was struck. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police confirmed drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crash. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
