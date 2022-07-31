Gators DB Commit Jordan Castell Talks Decision: UF ‘Has Always Been DBU’

www.tri-cityherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Considering Offer to Join ESPN
The Gators fired the veteran coach prior to the end of the 2021 season.
Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami
Florida Gators edge target Samuel M'Pemba assesses the similarities and difference of the in-state rivals as they each pursue his services.
Florida Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas AM
The Florida offense will have a new-look under Billy Napier
Look: Gators commits & targets show official offer
August 1 marks the day college coaches can give to be seniors 'official offers'. Everything leading up to that day is considered a 'verbal offer'. Several of Florida's 2023 commits and targets have shared their official offers over social media. Swamp247 highlights some of those names to share their official offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Report: Dan Mullen 'Expected' To Land New Job With ESPN
Dan Mullen is done coaching for now. But he's still going to be a big part of the upcoming 2022 college football season. According to a report, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach is expected to accept a position with ESPN. The Worldwide Leader has already made Mullen...
Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
The Aggies will face a tough test from first year head coach Billy Napier
'My heart was just pounding': Tyler Freeman excited to join Cleveland Guardians￼
CLEVELAND – Jokes in baseball are as common as scratching and spitting. Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman made his MLB debut Wednesday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks one day after being the subject of a prank. Freeman was playing for the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, Tuesday night when...
Freshman DB Standing Out as Patrick Toney Builds Gators' Secondary
“Oh yeah, Devin Moore is going to be a problem soon.”
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
247Sports Crystal Ball trending towards UF for a Top100 DB
The Florida Gators have had some major buzz in the recruitment of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton Top100 cornerback Dijon Johnson dating back to the month of July. He is a former Ohio State commitment, but the Gators were already working on swaying his decision before he opened his recruitment up this past weekend. With him now back on the market, the Florida Gators should be considered the team to watch closest in his recruitment currently.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
The Gators are pushing the hardest for No. 4 safety in 2024 class
Top-100 rising junior has a clear connection to the University of Florida and says it's the school recruiting him the hardest as well.
Dan Lanning Talks Familiarity With Kirby Smart and Georgia
As we are just a month away from the start of the 2021 college football season for the University of Georgia, there's plenty of anticipation and familiar faces on the horizon for the Bulldogs. Particularly in their week one opener against the Oregon Ducks. Across the sideline from head coach ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-star CB getting familiar with Florida's position coach
Several of the top college programs in the country hosted recruiting cookouts over the weekend, but 2024 five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chose to stop by the University of Florida over Alabama, Miami and Ohio State among others. The reason he chose Florida is fairly simple, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman....
Comments / 0