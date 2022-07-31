UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Certain evidence that introduces additional suspects cannot be used in the case of the 1999 killings of two Northview high schoolers. In a decision made on Friday afternoon, Judge William Filmore decided certain evidence introduced by the murder suspect Coley McCraney’s defense cannot be used. This evidence was from a woman who said she overheard Ozark police officers say they killed murder victims JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The witness recanted her testimony on Thursday saying that she had lied.

OZARK, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO