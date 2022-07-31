West Yellowstone, Island Park feeling ripple effects weeks after record flooding

www.ksl.com
Related
NBCMontana
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
One of Bozeman’s Most Popular Breakfast Spots is For Sale
Times are certainly charging in Bozeman. Many places that have been in existence for decades are no longer around. Even some of the places that still exist just aren't the same anymore. Bozeman has quite a few awesome breakfast spots. Many of them have been around for years and have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman's airport expanding to accommodate increased traffic
The amount of people wanting to travel again after almost two years of lockdowns has led to a surge in traffic at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
RV fire under investigation in Bozeman
An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman. The incident remains under investigation.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
Storage Unit Break-ins: Is Yours Secure?
You might want to check the security of your storage unit facility to make sure it's protecting your valuables. Today, August 2nd, Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a series of break-ins at several storage unit facilities. The crimes are currently under investigation, but the information about the culprits is limited. We have to ask: could this spread to Gallatin County?
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Bozeman Police asking for public help
ALERT: BOZEMAN POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN RECENT WALMART SHOOTING. Please read the attached Facebook post by the Bozeman police department. Detectives are asking for any information in this case.
Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting
The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.
Registered apprenticeship program aims to strengthen Montana's workforce
On July 19th Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s registered Apprenticeship program was making significant progress toward creating new apprentices in Montana.
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bozeman Walmart shooting update: Suspect detained, victim recovering
Bozeman Police released more information about the Sunday night shooting outside of the Bozeman Walmart that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0