NFL

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Wishes NFL's PED Rule Wasn't 'So Black and White'

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Won't Be Disciplined by NFL in Dolphins Tampering Probe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won't face NFL discipline related to the Miami Dolphins' "impermissible communications" with him from 2019 through earlier this offseason. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady, who was a member of the New England Patriots when the conversations began, isn't...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever

Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'No Urgency' to Add WR After James Washington's Foot Injury

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that "there's no urgency looking for a veteran receiver" even though wideout James Washington will reportedly miss six-to-10 weeks with a fractured right foot. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed Jones' remarks. ESPN's Todd Archer reported the news on...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released. The playoff picture is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Top Players to Watch in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The 2022 NFL preseason is just a day away from kicking off, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition game might not be the pinnacle of professional football, but it does offer the new Raiders coaching staff an extra opportunity to assess their younger players against live competition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury

Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

College Football 2022 Fall Camp Storylines to Keep an Eye On

Shake off those offseason cobwebs, my friends, because the 2022 college football season will be here in a matter of weeks. First up, however, is fall camp. The much-anticipated return to the practice fields annually brings a handful of important storylines. As always, there are QB battles, but the intrigue extends to many other positions, and preseason title favorites always generate the most attention.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Colts Should Sign OG Quenton Nelson to the NFL's Next Megadeal

What would you pay to own the world's best pancake-maker?. The Indianapolis Colts are contemplating a similar question with guard Quenton Nelson, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. However, the organization should do everything in its power not to let that happen and come to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94

Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
LOS ANGELES, CA

