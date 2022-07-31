ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
The Post and Courier

North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout

Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton

On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Alina Andras

3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina

While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Business correction

The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
CHARLESTON, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
BLUFFTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412

This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Carnival adjusts COVID test requirement, but not for SC cruises

Vaccinated passengers on the Charleston-based Carnival Sunshine will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they'll be allowed to board, despite the cruise line's decision to drop the requirement starting Aug. 4 for most of its shorter sailings from U.S. ports. Almost all of the Sunshine's itineraries include...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coast Guard rescues nine off of Beaufort coast

Daufuskie Island, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston were able to rescue some stranded boaters over the weekend. Officials with the Coast Guard say they rescued seven adults and two children from a boat stuck on an oyster bed off of Daufuskie Island near Beaufort Saturday night.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Grove monument unveiling ceremony held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN -- Members of the Georgetown community gathered July 20 for the unveiling of a monument to those buried in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. “This is the culmination of at 10-year process,” said Steve Williams, one of the volunteers who has been working to see the Myrtle Grove restored, told the Georgetown Times. “It began with Tony Nelson recognizing his relatives were buried there.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Dorchester County Conservation Commission: 10 a.m., Aug. 4. County Council Chambers, 500 N. Main Street, Summerville. “Past, Present, Future” Art Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

