Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard Ghosts
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier
New restaurant on way to upper King Street in Charleston; SC tax-free weekend is Aug. 5-7
A small restaurant and bar by the owners of D'Allesandro's Pizza is under construction on the Charleston peninsula near the Crosstown overpasses. Novavon is being built at 638 King St., just north of Barsa, with 328 square feet of inside patron space. A representative of D'Allesandro's did not immediately respond...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout
Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
The Post and Courier
The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton
On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
The Post and Courier
Deputy attorney general visits East Side neighborhood to promote trust with police
Charleston's East Side neighborhood welcomed Charleston police Aug. 2 to a communitywide event intended to promote trust between the two groups, which local officials argued is essential to public safety and reducing gun violence — an issue that continues to plague the county and country. Deputy U.S. Attorney General...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
The Post and Courier
Plans for port-related I-526 exit in Mount Pleasant could impact homes and businesses
MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents of some subdivisions close to Interstate 526 near the Long Point Road interchange say noise from traffic and the Wando Welch port terminal make it difficult to have conversations outdoors, and fear it could get worse. At an evening meeting that attracted about 300 people...
The Post and Courier
Business correction
The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
The Post and Courier
Police are struggling to solve homicides nationwide. South Carolina cities have better luck.
A homicide suspect once asked a Charleston police detective if he could use the restroom before an interview. She agreed – as long as he didn’t wash his hands, potentially removing gunshot residue. “Ah, you don’t gotta worry about that gunshot stuff,” he replied. “I shot him with...
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
Carnival adjusts COVID test requirement, but not for SC cruises
Vaccinated passengers on the Charleston-based Carnival Sunshine will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they'll be allowed to board, despite the cruise line's decision to drop the requirement starting Aug. 4 for most of its shorter sailings from U.S. ports. Almost all of the Sunshine's itineraries include...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
abccolumbia.com
Coast Guard rescues nine off of Beaufort coast
Daufuskie Island, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston were able to rescue some stranded boaters over the weekend. Officials with the Coast Guard say they rescued seven adults and two children from a boat stuck on an oyster bed off of Daufuskie Island near Beaufort Saturday night.
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
‘Ecological Treasure’ of the Lowcountry will stay that way
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A total of 12,000 acres right near the Jasper County, Hampton County line was purchased and will soon become the next large area of land to be protected by environmentalists — and the hope is it will be the next place that hunters, fishers and nature enthusiasts will be hanging out. […]
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Grove monument unveiling ceremony held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN -- Members of the Georgetown community gathered July 20 for the unveiling of a monument to those buried in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. “This is the culmination of at 10-year process,” said Steve Williams, one of the volunteers who has been working to see the Myrtle Grove restored, told the Georgetown Times. “It began with Tony Nelson recognizing his relatives were buried there.”
live5news.com
N. Charleston Mayor Pro Tem says CCSO profiled, wrongfully detained him at a traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says he was wrongfully detained at a traffic stop by a Charleston County deputy. He says the situation escalated unnecessarily and he was racially profiled. On Sunday July 24th, Deputy Leonard Vella pulled Heyward over for failing to...
The Post and Courier
Community Calendar
NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Dorchester County Conservation Commission: 10 a.m., Aug. 4. County Council Chambers, 500 N. Main Street, Summerville. “Past, Present, Future” Art Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.,...
