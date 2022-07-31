70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses and victims reportedly told Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies that there had been a house party and the neighbor, subsequently identified as Wright-McDonald, came over and began stabbing people. Deputies canvassed the area but were unable to find her, though on Aug. 2 Wright-McDonald was located at a gas station at Orchard Lake and Old Telegraph roads and taken into custody.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO