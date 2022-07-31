Norton: The tidal wave of complacency is worse than The Great Resignation

www.vaildaily.com
Related
MedicalXpress
Virtue helps people rise above despair and resentment
New research reveals that devotion to selfless values can help people feel more confident and less hostile in stressful circumstances. In two experiments, participants focused on their own selfless values, with most related to benefiting others. This action caused brain activity and feelings linked to personal power, which made the participants less hostile toward disliked people and worldviews.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0