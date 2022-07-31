‘Harry Potter’ fans question why the Wizarding World is so far behind the times

wegotthiscovered.com
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
WDW News Today
Guests Can Now Order Butterbeer Without Topping in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
Wizards, witches, and muggles who don’t consume dairy will be happy to learn that Butterbeer can now be ordered without topping at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort!. Hot, cold, and frozen Butterbeer can now all be ordered without topping. This means that the cold...
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter wand duels were designed as dance sequences
The Harry Potter wand duels are some of the best scenes in the fantasy movies. All the elaborate movements and cool names, plus how they look when they fire. They were designed by a choreographer, Paul Harris, who had his doubts at the beginning. “[David Yates] wanted a movement for...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans bravely revisit the scenes that hit them in the feels every time
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed to the very brim with, well, just about everything; multi-movie character arcs, gleeful tinkering with genre fiction (especially by way of the Disney Plus shows), and the ability to make us laugh, cheer, and cry for about five different reasons. Indeed, any cinema with...
Emma Raducanu says she would be a 'Slytherin' in the world of Harry Potter because they are so 'brutal'
Slytherin is one of the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels.
Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character
Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
hotnewhiphop.com
Parent Shares Racist Encounter At Disneyland
For the past couple of weeks, social media has been in an uproar over the Sesame Place incidents. After two children were blatantly ignored by a television character, the mother decided to share her frustration. As a result, numerous parents began posting similar incidents on the internet, urging the company to deliver an apology and explanation for their actions.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most hotly anticipated, and at the same time, divisive adaptations on the horizon. While most audiences are approaching the series with a sense of cautious optimism developed through years of dealing with middling adaptations, sequels, and what have you to their favorite stories, a lot of Tolkien’s most ferocious gatekeepers are already certain that Amazon is going to ruin their beloved fantasy world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ director explains why latest movies didn’t shoot back-to-back
The John Wick movies with Keanu Reeves have had comparatively tight turnaround times since the franchise began in 2014. After the third film in the series in 2019, it was announced two films were going to shoot back-to-back, but this did not come to pass. Now, director Chad Stahelski is revealing why, and, essentially, it comes down to not rushing and keeping creativity flowing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disappointed fans name the awesome-sounding movies that lived to underwhelm
There are few things more disappointing for a cinema fan than getting hyped up for a movie, whether it be the names involved on either side of the camera, a solid marketing campaign, or a general sense of anticipation and hype being built up pre-release, only for the end product to bring nothing but crushing disappointment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
wegotthiscovered.com
Avengers fans spot a heartbreaking coincidence that deepens the tragedy of Black Widow
One of the recurring themes of Natasha Romanoff‘s decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe arc is that she always felt alone. Sure, she had some superpowered friends and was made an honorary member of the Barton family, but she never felt part of something bigger to the same extent as the rest of her peers who suited up and went into battle as the Avengers.
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ Is Debuting in the US—Here’s What You Need to Know
We’ve all been eagerly awaiting the Harry Potter theme park, but honestly, it won’t be open soon enough. For Potter fans who want to experience a slice of the Wizarding World sooner, look out—because “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” is coming to the US. And we hear it’s downright magical.
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy this Reddit user, who knows nothing about ‘Harry Potter’, explain the franchise to superfans
Things can get pretty wild in fandom land. People who enjoy franchises like Harry Potter are generally expected to at least know the basics of the world. But what if they didn’t?. That question was answered over on Reddit, when user max-da-1 (we’ll call them Max to make things...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans celebrate that time a classic kids film randomly turned into a slasher movie
With Netflix on the verge of releasing a new musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s story, now is the perfect time to revisit one of the most beloved family films of the 1990s, Matilda. Everyone who grew up with the Danny DeVito-directed movie, starring Mara Wilson as the titular superpowered infant, holds it fondly in their memory, thanks to its many charming and quirky scenes. e.g. Matilda dancing in her living room or Bruce Bogtrotter eating an entire chocolate cake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans state the case for which dead favorites deserved more time
Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things to follow. Death is always a peculiar topic to bring up in a conversation about Stranger Things; on the one hand, it seems like the mourning of characters such as Eddie and Barb occur every other week with varying degrees of sincerity, but on the other hand, it can lead to skepticism surrounding why none of the main cast have fallen victim to the horrors of the Upside Down, and who of them may ultimately do so once season five rolls around.
